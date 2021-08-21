On the Job Report 8/20/21

Bakery Production Worker

Quality Dairy

Salary: $12/hour

Description:

Reports To: Production Supervisor

Status: Non-Exempt

Code: BKY-423

Location: Bakery

Our mission is to work as a team, taking responsibility in building loyalty with our customers and our co-workers, to exceed expectations providing product and services that combine high quality with integrity and to assist all internal and external customers to assure that their needs are met in a ‘Customer Service Plus 1’ manner.

Position Summary:

· Assist in preparation of all bakery products to ensure production schedules are met accurately and timely. Responsible for dough/batter make-up. Responsible for filling, icing, packaging and proper distribution of product. Follow Good Manufacturing Practices.

Job Duties:

· Follow the Quality Dairy Company Code of Excellence

· Follow policies, procedures and GMP’s

· Clean and maintain work areas, utensils, and equipment to ensure safety and health regulations are upheld

· Read and follow production schedules/load sheets for proper make up and distribution of products

· Operate or oversee the equipment used in each process, including product make up, icing, filling, packaging and distribution

· Review production schedules and/or receive instructions from Production Supervisor or Production Crew Leader to determine variety and quantity of goods to produce

· Assemble materials and equipment needed for daily production activities

· Detect damaged or unattractive products, defective supplies/equipment, and/or other unusual conditions and report to Production Supervisor or Production Crew Leader for disposition

· Assure departmental records are complete, accurate and legible

· Read and understand lot track coding procedure

· Record lot codes off ingredients used in recipes

· Assist with other assigned bakery functions

· Track and record scrap data

· Assure portion control/weight measurements are followed to standard

· Meet daily production needs within allotted time

· Offer improvement suggestions

Relationships:

Production Supervisor, Production Crew Leader, Production Manager

· Communicate problems, suggestions and questions

· Communicate production, waste and quality performance

· Receive guidelines, company goals

· Receive directions and instructions

· Resource for situations requiring a decision

Maintenance

· Notify of any equipment/safety issues

Requirements:

Essential Skills, Abilities and Physical Demands:

· Proven ability to operate required equipment involved in the production parameters of the shift in area of responsibility

· Ability to move quickly and cover a large area

· Read and follow directions

· Ability to adapt to changing circumstances, personalities, departments and hours

· Required to follow all safety procedures and GMP’s

· Thorough knowledge of machine set-up and operation of required equipment

· Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize time and meet quality expectations

· Strong interpersonal and communication skills

· Able to move production equipment weighing up to 50 pounds, stand, walk, bend, twist, climb, lift and pull repetitively

· Exposure to temperature and noise extremes and hot items

· Ability to remain flexible in scheduling to cover weekends, holidays and a 7 day a week operation

· Must be highly motivated, able to work independently and possess a strong desire to learn and improve

· Ability to monitor and/or maintain quality control standards

Education/Experience Requirements:

· High school diploma or equivalent

· Ability to communicate openly and freely with Supervisors and Managers in English

· Requires judgment and decision making

· Working knowledge of lockout/tag out procedures and other pertinent OSHA, EPA and MIOSHA practices

· Ability to work with and through other people to accomplish production demands, adapt to changing circumstances, personalities and hours.

How to Apply: https://www.qualitydairycareers.com/

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/11964041

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 11964041

Environmental Laboratory Assistant

Fibertec

Salary: $13/hour

Description:

Help protect our environment by testing for pollution!

As our Environmental Laboratory Assistant, you will prepare soil, water, and air samples to test for pollution. The resulting data will help identify problems and drive the cleanup process.

Every day, you will perform routine laboratory functions in an accurate manner. You will extract samples and take measurements with laboratory scales and volumetric flasks, including precise measurements of small volumes.

In a typical day, you might:

· Use your attention to detail and ability to multi-task while maintaining concentration

· Wash glassware used during the prep process

· Move 4 liter jugs from one work bench to another

· Prepare analytical samples and standards

· Handle acids and bases

· Work as part of a great team as well as perform your own tasks

· Work 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday, and occasionally stay past 5:00 pm to meet clients’ demands

We want to work with you. Fibertec can help you grow your career with training and development opportunities. Our pay is competitive, and our comprehensive benefits package includes health, dental, disability, and life insurance; paid holidays, vacation and sick time, and a 401(k) plan with employer matching.

Since its founding in 1987, Fibertec’s mission has been to assist our clients in identifying contaminants on properties, in wastewater, and in air. We provide the ability to both collect samples and analyze them. Fibertec’s services have played a key role in thousands of environmental investigations, monitoring projects, and cleanups throughout Michigan and neighboring states. EOE and ADA Compliant.

Requirements:

To thrive in this job, you must work at a fast-pace, enjoy science and learning how our environmental laboratory operates, and lift and dump containers weighing up to 50 pounds. We’re hoping you also have a positive attitude. Recent basic chemistry coursework or knowledge may come in handy. Since there is no bus service to our location (located near Holt Road and Hwy #127), reliable transportation is needed.

Legal Stuff:

· Candidates must have authorization to work in the U.S. indefinitely without restriction or sponsorship. Fibertec will not now or in the future provide sponsorship for employment visa status for this position.

· Your application for this position does not guarantee that you will be contacted by Fibertec management for further consideration. Only those applicants interviewed will be notified of the results. Fibertec management reserves the right to close this posting prior to its original end date once a sufficient number of resumes have been received.

How to Apply: Please email your resume, cover letter, and answer to the following questions to:

tsand@camw.net

Include “Fibertec Environmental Lab Assistant” in the subject line. Initial phone interviews will be conducted by Teri Sand at Capital Area Michigan Works!

QUESTIONS:

· How is your previous experience relevant to this role?

· What experiences do you have with multi-tasking?

· This is an entry-level position and our pay starts at $13/hour. Please tell us your salary requirements and confirm they are within this pay range.

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/12191462

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 12191462

Director of DC Operations

McKesson Corporation

Salary: $

Description:

Current Need

The Michigan DC is looking for a Director of Operations: This position is responsible for all operational activities and P&L accountability across the facility as well as inventory accountability and exposure to risk and loss for the distribution center. The individual will be responsible for providing the highest possible service to the market customer base, and providing a work environment conducive to superior productivity, safety, quality, and morale. The Director of Operations is actively engaged in long term strategic planning for the distribution center.

Key Responsibilities:

Strategic and Cross Functional Management

Collaborate with both regional management and local management to develop and align strategic initiatives to implement locally.

Establishes priorities, focus’ resources and ensures all employees are working toward common goal

Ensure high quality employee attraction, engagement, and development at all levels.

Strategize with leaders across the network to stay ahead of changing customer needs, industry advances, and labor planning concerns.

Collaborate with stakeholders from HR, Engineering, Six Sigma, Finance, and more to ensure operations are identifying, meeting, and exceeding desired output and best practices.

Assist the Sales and Buying Center teams to ensure a profitable business and maintain superior customer service for existing customers.

Coordinate with Transportation team and Contractors.

Employee Management

Motivates and inspires DC personnel to achieve set vision and objectives

Cultivates leadership and support for on-going trainingand individual and professional development of management and employees.

Build bench strength through development of a high-performing culture. Work with regional management on succession planning.

Effectively manage all people issues including, but not limited to, labor, turnover, generational, and diversity and inclusion.

Direct staff of 3-5 with total 100 employees to provide a work environment that fosters creativity, productivity, collaboration, and accountability.

Financial Ownership

Utilize financial acumen and knowledge, especially in making business decisions.

Monitor and analyze costs and assist the management team in hitting their goals.

Financial Responsibilities include:

-P & L Ownership

-Budgeting and Profitability

-Inventory management

-Expense Control

Compliance and Safety

Oversee compliance with federal, state, local, and company policies and safety regulations.

Responsibilities include:

-Regulatory Control - DEA, FDA, OSHA, etc.

-Internal Auditing - SOP, Vendor, other

Safety - Establish a culture of safety including training, detecting and analyzing

Requirements:

12+ years of distribution center experience with regulatory requirements and 4+ years of management experience

Critical Skills

Expertise in handling multiple priorities and extensive time demands regarding both logistics and employee relations and engagement. Effectively navigates through complex situations, both internal and external, that may require multiple decision makers.

Excellent organizational skills, excellent communication skills (verbal/written), management skills, and contract negotiations.

Ability to develop, drive, implement and maintain innovation and promote continuous improvement around engineering processes, customer support, cost structure and quality initiatives.

Strong PC skills (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Microsoft Outlook, etc.)

Comprehensive knowledge of drug distribution methods and procedures and drug wholesaling business in general (including the various McKesson customer types: Independent, Hospital, National Accounts, Mail Order etc.)

Knowledge with WMS systems, General understanding of warehouse control system and specialized material handling equipment

Previous P&L responsibility

Education

4-year degree in business or related field or equivalent experience

Physical Requirements

General office demands

Willingness to travel up to 5%

McKesson is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or protected Veteran status.Qualified applicants will not be disqualified from consideration for employment based upon criminal history.

How to Apply: https://mckesson.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/External_Careers/job/Holt-MI-USA/Director-of-DC-Operations_JR0048497

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/12201555

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 12201555

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.