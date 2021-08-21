Advertisement

Crews work to put out structure fire

fire
fire(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 1:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Crew from the Lansing Fire Department is working to put out a structure fire at 1918 Georgetown Boulevard.

They were called to the scene just after 12:30 am.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

News 10 has a crew on scene and working to learn more information.

This is a developing story, News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.

