Crews work to put out structure fire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Crew from the Lansing Fire Department is working to put out a structure fire at 1918 Georgetown Boulevard.

They were called to the scene just after 12:30 am.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

News 10 has a crew on scene and working to learn more information.

This is a developing story, News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.

