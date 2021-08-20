Schools Rule: Easing into new year with Back to School Bash

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Several school districts are getting ready to head back to the classroom next week, including East Jackson Community Schools. But, before starting the new year, they’re giving students the chance to reconnect with one another.

Becky Hager is Principal for East Jackson Elementary.

Hager said, “We are so excited to have kids back in person this year.”

East Jackson Elementary students go back to school on Aug. 25. This weekend, the kids can get pumped up at the Back to School Bash.

Sammy Rebandt teaches Pre K-6th grade.

“This past year has been kind of crazy,” Rebandt said. “The last school year, we didn’t get to do as many extracurriculars as we normally do because of COVID policies, so this is going to be an awesome opportunity to kind of highlight some of those things we hope to bring back.”

The Back To School Bash happens Saturday from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. at East Jackson Elementary.

The robotics team will show off what they’ve been working on and the new band director will lead his musicians in the fight song. Plus, there will food trucks and games and raffles with prizes.

“This isn’t even just only East Jackson families,” Rebandt said. “We want everyone to kind of come out, kind of celebrate where we are. It is kind of a scary time. We don’t know what the future brings, but right now we have a lot to celebrate and we kind of want to highlight that so we hope a lot of people come out and do that.”

It’s an opportunity to catch up with old friends before the school year starts and parents can sign up for volunteer opportunities.

Rebandt said, “School is a partnership. It’s not just sending your kids off for the day. We are here to be a partner with the parents and the community and we kind of want to bring that all together.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.