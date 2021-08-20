Advertisement

New local business creates custom luxury picnics

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You can have your dream picnic with your significant other or even friends with Trillium Wood Luxury Picnics.

This new business started when Lisa Varna realized she had a passion for picnics back in 2018.

Seeing a trend across the country, Lisa decided to become one of the first luxury picnic companies in Michigan.

Each picnic comes with your choice of a sweets spread or a meat and cheese board. Also provided are light refreshments.

Lisa says one of her favorite parts about her business is creating a new and custom picnic for her customer.

For more information: https://trilliumwood.weebly.com/services.html#/

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

One victim identified in shooting on Edgewood Blvd
56 New Traffic Cameras in 2017 Budget
New bill targets speeding in Lansing
Police line graphic
Possible shooting on Edgewood in Lansing
truck crash
Truck crash off U.S. 127 closes Forest Road
Survivor begs others to get vaccinated
Local woman almost dies from COVID-19, says she wants booster shot

Latest News

JATA LIVE Part 1
JATA LIVE Part 1
517 Friday
517 Friday
xc
Picnic Co
vcc
JATA LIVE Part 2