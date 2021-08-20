New local business creates custom luxury picnics
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You can have your dream picnic with your significant other or even friends with Trillium Wood Luxury Picnics.
This new business started when Lisa Varna realized she had a passion for picnics back in 2018.
Seeing a trend across the country, Lisa decided to become one of the first luxury picnic companies in Michigan.
Each picnic comes with your choice of a sweets spread or a meat and cheese board. Also provided are light refreshments.
Lisa says one of her favorite parts about her business is creating a new and custom picnic for her customer.
For more information: https://trilliumwood.weebly.com/services.html#/
