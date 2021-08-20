Advertisement

Nassar’s stimulus money to go to victims

In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing at Eaton County...
In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich.(Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
By Markie Heideman
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A federal judge has ordered Larry Nassar to pay $2,041.57 in restitution from his prison account to five of his victims, according to the Detroit News.

The money comes from federal stimulus checks he received earlier this year.

This is the first substantial payment to his victims.

Nassar is serving a 60 year sentence on federal porn charges and charges of sexual assault that he plead guilty to in Ingham and Eaton Counties.

He’s accused of sexually abusing hundreds of girls and women while serving as a doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University.

