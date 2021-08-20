Nassar’s stimulus money to go to victims

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A federal judge has ordered Larry Nassar to pay $2,041.57 in restitution from his prison account to five of his victims, according to the Detroit News.

The money comes from federal stimulus checks he received earlier this year.

This is the first substantial payment to his victims.

Nassar is serving a 60 year sentence on federal porn charges and charges of sexual assault that he plead guilty to in Ingham and Eaton Counties.

He’s accused of sexually abusing hundreds of girls and women while serving as a doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

