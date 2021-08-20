Nadal’s Season Ends

-MADRID (AP) - Rafael Nadal pulled out of the U.S. Open on Friday and said he will not play tennis again this year because of a nagging foot injury.

The Spaniard sat out both Wimbledon and the Olympics because of fatigue after losing to Novak Djokovic (JOH’-kuh-vich) in the French Open semifinals.

The 35-year-old Nadal said the pain from a chronic foot problem he has been battling most of his career is too much.

