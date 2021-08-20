Advertisement

Nadal’s Season Ends

Spain's Rafael Nadal waves to the crowd after losing to Serbia's Novak Djokovic in their...
Spain's Rafael Nadal waves to the crowd after losing to Serbia's Novak Djokovic in their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Friday, June 11, 2021 in Paris. Djokovic won 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-2.(Thibault Camus | AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-MADRID (AP) - Rafael Nadal pulled out of the U.S. Open on Friday and said he will not play tennis again this year because of a nagging foot injury.

The Spaniard sat out both Wimbledon and the Olympics because of fatigue after losing to Novak Djokovic (JOH’-kuh-vich) in the French Open semifinals.

The 35-year-old Nadal said the pain from a chronic foot problem he has been battling most of his career is too much.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

One victim identified in shooting on Edgewood Blvd
56 New Traffic Cameras in 2017 Budget
New bill targets speeding in Lansing
Police line graphic
Possible shooting on Edgewood in Lansing
truck crash
Truck crash off U.S. 127 closes Forest Road
Survivor begs others to get vaccinated
Local woman almost dies from COVID-19, says she wants booster shot

Latest News

Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera reacts after catching the throw from shortstop Zack...
Cabrera Due to Play All Three Games In Toronto
The Cleveland Browns offense, right, lines up against the Jacksonville Jaguars defense at the...
Crucial Injury To Cleveland Browns Player
NCAA Baseball
LCC Names New Baseball Coach
New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist (30), of Sweden, blocks Carolina Hurricanes center...
Lundqvist Retires From NHL