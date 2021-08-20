Michigan State Athletics announces face covering policy for fall events

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday, Michigan State University announced a face covering policy for fall events.

The following COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place for fans attending football games in Spartan Stadium:

All individuals are required to wear masks indoors in all Michigan State campus buildings. With this policy in place, face coverings must be worn by everyone in attendance when in an indoor area of Spartan Stadium, unless actively eating or drinking.

The indoor face covering requirement includes, but is not limited to, the concourse of Spartan Stadium, restrooms, elevators, indoor suite and club areas and the press box.

Face coverings will not be required but are encouraged in the outdoor seating bowl of Spartan Stadium.

For the safety of guests and staff, working staff will be required to wear a mask in all indoor areas of Spartan Stadium.

These protocols will be in effect during the “Meet the Spartans” event on Monday, Aug. 23 at Spartan Stadium. The free event will feature an opportunity to watch the team practice from 6-7:30 p.m.

Face coverings also are required for people attending volleyball games inside Jenison Field House, starting at the Green-White exhibition on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 4 p.m.

For men’s and women’s soccer at DeMartin Stadium and field hockey at Ralph Young Field, face coverings are not required except for in indoor spaces at those facilities.

For the most up-to-date information, please visit msuspartans.com.

