Michigan formally joins opioid settlement

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan, through Attorney General Dana Nessel, has officially signed on to a proposed multibillion-dollar national opioid settlement. The settlement aims to hold accountable for the opioid crisis those companies that may bear responsibility in the crisis, including Johnson & Johnson and the three largest pharmaceutical distributors in the country: Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen.

Michigan is positioned to receive up to $800 million from these defendants, which would be largely placed on spending for treatment and addiction prevention, to undo as much of the damage caused by addiction as possible. Only one settlement involved more dollars in terms of compensation, the 1998 national tobacco settlement.

“Holding these companies accountable for their role in fueling the opioid epidemic has remained one of my biggest commitments as Attorney General,” Nessel said. “Our official sign-on is an important step in the progression of this historic settlement. This funding would support ongoing prevention and treatment efforts across the state, and I have long argued that much-needed financial support should be coming from those who created this crisis—not the communities suffering through it.”

Michigan became the first state in the country to sue major opioid distributors as drug dealers in Dec. 2019. That case remains in active litigation. However, this historic settlement will resolve the claims against three of the four defendants in the case. The litigation against Walgreens will continue.

