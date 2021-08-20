Lundqvist Retires From NHL

-WASHINGTON (AP) - Henrik Lundqvist, one of the greatest goaltenders of his generation, announced his retirement Friday, less than nine months after heart surgery.

The 39-year-old Swede starred for years for the New York Rangers, where he piled up 459 wins along with a a 2.43 goals-against average and 64 shutouts in 15 seasons. He is sixth in NHL history in wins, seventh in saves (23,509), eighth in games played (887), ninth in starts (871), ninth in time on ice (51,816:51) and 17th in shutouts, according to the NHL.

Lundqvist signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Washington Capitals last October but never took the ice after announcing he had a heart condition. He had surgery in January but didn’t begin workouts until last month and became an unrestricted free agent July 28.

In a social media post, Ludqvist wrote: “For the last 30 years, I have devoted my life to the game of hockey and now it’s time to walk away from the game I love and begin a new chapter.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.