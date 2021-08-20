Advertisement

Lundqvist Retires From NHL

New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist (30), of Sweden, blocks Carolina Hurricanes center...
New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist (30), of Sweden, blocks Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) while Rangers center Ryan Strome (16) helps defend during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(WITN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-WASHINGTON (AP) - Henrik Lundqvist, one of the greatest goaltenders of his generation, announced his retirement Friday, less than nine months after heart surgery.

The 39-year-old Swede starred for years for the New York Rangers, where he piled up 459 wins along with a a 2.43 goals-against average and 64 shutouts in 15 seasons. He is sixth in NHL history in wins, seventh in saves (23,509), eighth in games played (887), ninth in starts (871), ninth in time on ice (51,816:51) and 17th in shutouts, according to the NHL.

Lundqvist signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Washington Capitals last October but never took the ice after announcing he had a heart condition. He had surgery in January but didn’t begin workouts until last month and became an unrestricted free agent July 28.

In a social media post, Ludqvist wrote: “For the last 30 years, I have devoted my life to the game of hockey and now it’s time to walk away from the game I love and begin a new chapter.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

One victim identified in shooting on Edgewood Blvd
56 New Traffic Cameras in 2017 Budget
New bill targets speeding in Lansing
Police line graphic
Possible shooting on Edgewood in Lansing
truck crash
Truck crash off U.S. 127 closes Forest Road
Survivor begs others to get vaccinated
Local woman almost dies from COVID-19, says she wants booster shot

Latest News

Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera reacts after catching the throw from shortstop Zack...
Cabrera Due to Play All Three Games In Toronto
Spain's Rafael Nadal waves to the crowd after losing to Serbia's Novak Djokovic in their...
Nadal’s Season Ends
The Cleveland Browns offense, right, lines up against the Jacksonville Jaguars defense at the...
Crucial Injury To Cleveland Browns Player
NCAA Baseball
LCC Names New Baseball Coach