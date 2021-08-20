Local company is celebrating 1 year in business with giveaways and specials

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It’s the one year anniversary for a business in Mid-Michigan and they are celebrating with giveaways!

Skin Boss Med Spa opened in Okemos last year and wants to reward their guests with giveaways everyday for the month of August.

In addition to the giveaways, they are running specials until the end of the month including: $150 off Juvederm full syringe, 20% off truSculpt iD and 40% off truSculpt flex.

