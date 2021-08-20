Advertisement

Local company is celebrating 1 year in business with giveaways and specials

By Holly Harper
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It’s the one year anniversary for a business in Mid-Michigan and they are celebrating with giveaways!

Skin Boss Med Spa opened in Okemos last year and wants to reward their guests with giveaways everyday for the month of August.

In addition to the giveaways, they are running specials until the end of the month including: $150 off Juvederm full syringe, 20% off truSculpt iD and 40% off truSculpt flex.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

One victim identified in shooting on Edgewood Blvd
56 New Traffic Cameras in 2017 Budget
New bill targets speeding in Lansing
Police line graphic
Possible shooting on Edgewood in Lansing
truck crash
Truck crash off U.S. 127 closes Forest Road
Survivor begs others to get vaccinated
Local woman almost dies from COVID-19, says she wants booster shot

Latest News

JATA
Jackson Area Transportation Authority offers several great services for the community
JATA LIVE Part 1
JATA LIVE Part 1
517 Friday
517 Friday
xc
Picnic Co