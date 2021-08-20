Advertisement

LCC Names New Baseball Coach

NCAA Baseball
NCAA Baseball(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Steve Cutter will become the new head baseball coach at Lansing Community College. The 43-year old replaces Jordan Keur who resigned after this past season to become an assistant on the staff at Western Michigan University. Cutter has been head coach at North Muskegon High School. The Stars posted a 47-3 record this past season with a 37-game winning streadk but were eliminated in the regional phase of the national tournament.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

One victim identified in shooting on Edgewood Blvd
56 New Traffic Cameras in 2017 Budget
New bill targets speeding in Lansing
Police line graphic
Possible shooting on Edgewood in Lansing
truck crash
Truck crash off U.S. 127 closes Forest Road
Survivor begs others to get vaccinated
Local woman almost dies from COVID-19, says she wants booster shot

Latest News

Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera reacts after catching the throw from shortstop Zack...
Cabrera Due to Play All Three Games In Toronto
Spain's Rafael Nadal waves to the crowd after losing to Serbia's Novak Djokovic in their...
Nadal’s Season Ends
The Cleveland Browns offense, right, lines up against the Jacksonville Jaguars defense at the...
Crucial Injury To Cleveland Browns Player
New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist (30), of Sweden, blocks Carolina Hurricanes center...
Lundqvist Retires From NHL