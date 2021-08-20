LCC Names New Baseball Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Steve Cutter will become the new head baseball coach at Lansing Community College. The 43-year old replaces Jordan Keur who resigned after this past season to become an assistant on the staff at Western Michigan University. Cutter has been head coach at North Muskegon High School. The Stars posted a 47-3 record this past season with a 37-game winning streadk but were eliminated in the regional phase of the national tournament.

