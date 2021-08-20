Advertisement

Jackson Area Transportation Authority offers several great services for the community

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -When it comes to getting around the city of Jackson, you have several different options that are available courtesy of the Jackson Area Transportation Authority. Their City Bus Service is easy to use and can help get you to the grocery store, work and more.

Plus, JATA also offers ‘Rides to Wellness’ which is a program that can take people to any wellness destination and they’ll wait for you until you’re done. That way you can have piece of mind that a ride will be available for you when you need to get to your medical appointments.

Also, another great option from JATA, is their ‘Reserve a Ride’ option that makes it easy to get downtown, to a restaurant and more.

