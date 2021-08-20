Advertisement

Crucial Injury To Cleveland Browns Player

The Cleveland Browns offense, right, lines up against the Jacksonville Jaguars defense at the...
The Cleveland Browns offense, right, lines up against the Jacksonville Jaguars defense at the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-BEREA, Ohio (AP) - A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips tore his biceps and could miss most of this season.

Phillips was hurt Thursday during the first of two joint practices against the New York Giants. The team has not yet disclosed his medical status.

The Browns expected Phillips to have a large role in their revamped defense. Cleveland has had injury issues at linebacker during training camp and it’s likely they’ll look outside their roster for help.

