Crucial Injury To Cleveland Browns Player

-BEREA, Ohio (AP) - A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips tore his biceps and could miss most of this season.

Phillips was hurt Thursday during the first of two joint practices against the New York Giants. The team has not yet disclosed his medical status.

The Browns expected Phillips to have a large role in their revamped defense. Cleveland has had injury issues at linebacker during training camp and it’s likely they’ll look outside their roster for help.

