Cabrera Due to Play All Three Games In Toronto

Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera reacts after catching the throw from shortstop Zack...
Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera reacts after catching the throw from shortstop Zack Short for the third out during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit Tigers manager A. J. Hinch announced Friday that Miguel Cabrera would be in the line up for all three games of a week end series in Toronto against the Blue Jays. Cabrera failed to hit his 500th career home run during the Tigers’ just concluded six game homestand in which the team fashioned a 1-5 record. The Tigers bring a 58-65 record to Toronto with 39 games remaining and a current four game losing streak. After Toronto the Tigers play two games in St. Louis before returning home.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

