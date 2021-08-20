Cabrera Due to Play All Three Games In Toronto

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit Tigers manager A. J. Hinch announced Friday that Miguel Cabrera would be in the line up for all three games of a week end series in Toronto against the Blue Jays. Cabrera failed to hit his 500th career home run during the Tigers’ just concluded six game homestand in which the team fashioned a 1-5 record. The Tigers bring a 58-65 record to Toronto with 39 games remaining and a current four game losing streak. After Toronto the Tigers play two games in St. Louis before returning home.

