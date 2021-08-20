Barry Sanders contracts COVID, says he’s symptom-free
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Barry Sanders revealed Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Hall of Fame running back announced on Twitter that he doesn’t have any symptoms, and still tested positive despite being “double vaccinated” and routinely wearing a mask.
He said on Twitter he will be “ready to go” for the Lions’ regular-season opener Sept. 12 against the San Francisco 49ers.
