Barry Sanders contracts COVID, says he’s symptom-free

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Barry Sanders revealed Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Hall of Fame running back announced on Twitter that he doesn’t have any symptoms, and still tested positive despite being “double vaccinated” and routinely wearing a mask.

Despite being double vaccinated, wearing a mask, and taking all the precautions I could... I tested positive for COVID. I don't have any symptoms, but am staying in until I get the green light from the Docs. I will be ready to go for @49ers on 9/12 @Lions @NFL pic.twitter.com/K13d32wEzv — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) August 20, 2021

He said on Twitter he will be “ready to go” for the Lions’ regular-season opener Sept. 12 against the San Francisco 49ers.

