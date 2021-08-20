57 troopers graduate as another 74 begin next academy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday, 57 people graduated from the 139th Trooper Recruit School, giving Michigan new State Troopers who will begin their assignments at MSP posts across the state next week.

“Public service is a noble calling and I’m proud of the 57 graduates who join the ranks of the Michigan State Police today to begin serving the people of Michigan,” said Governor Whitmer. “The Michigan State Police is one of the premier law enforcement agencies in our country, and I want every trooper to know that as a former prosecutor, I got your back and I recognize and appreciate the sacrifices you make to keep us safe.”

It is a famously difficult school to graduate from. Although there were 57 graduates, the 139th Trooper Recruit School began in March with 75 prospective troopers, at the MSP Training Academy in Lansing. Recruits received training in patrol techniques, report writing, ethics, cultural diversity and implicit bias, decision making, leadership, first aid, criminal law, crime scene processing, firearms, water safety, defensive tactics and precision driving.

Trooper Brock Bowers was elected Class Orator by his fellow recruits and spoke on behalf of the graduating class at their ceremony. Also recognized during the ceremony were Trooper Charles Gutt, who received the Team Building Award, Trooper Joseph Milbocker, who received the Outstanding Performance Award, Trooper Aaron Tait, who received the Academic Achievement Award and Trooper Shawn Cosgrove, who received the Marksmanship Award.

Col. Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police (MSP), administered the Oath of Office to the new troopers.

“Today as we celebrate adding these 57 individuals to the Michigan State Police family, their future is laid out in front of them, full of opportunity and excitement,” said Gasper. “At a time when solidifying and growing relationships with the communities we serve is critically important, I know these newest troopers will rise to challenge, helping us to continue to deliver the very best in law enforcement services.”

The next recruit school, the 140th Trooper Recruit School, begins on Sunday, Aug. 22, at the MSP Training Academy in Lansing with 74 prospective troopers. They are expected to graduate on Feb. 17, 2022.

The MSP is actively recruiting for future trooper recruit schools, including the 141st Trooper Recruit School, which is the department’s first recruit school for licensed law enforcement officers and the 142nd Trooper Recruit School. Persons interested in learning more should visit www.michigan.gov/MSPjobs for information on how to apply.

