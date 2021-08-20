50,000 fans from race event help support local businesses in downtown Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan International Speedway only gets one race weekend this year, compared to the two it normally hosts, one in June and one in August. That means businesses in and around Brooklyn need to make these next three days count, especially since the races were cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Two business managers in the downtown Brooklyn area said they are grateful to have the influx of about 50,000 fans because they rely on them for a bump in sales.

“Thursday to Monday our sales increase about 200 percent,” said Manager of Poppa’s Place, Tim Cowen. “It definitely levels out the rest of the summer, we really rely on this business around here not just us but all the local businesses rely on stuff from the track.”

The Tobacco store manager told News 10 that, with the big crowds, their sales usually go up around 65 percent.

Cowen said they even get more business from catering jobs they get from the races. This year they did all the catering for the media at the event.

There are three races this weekend. The “Henry Ford Health System 200” starts Friday night at 6p.m. The “New Holland 250” is at 3:30p.m. on Saturday, and the main event is the “Firekeepers Casino 400” at 3p.m. on Sunday.

