Truck crash off U.S. 127 closes Forest Road

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Forest Road closed this morning around 5 a.m. after a truck flipped under the U.S. 127 overpass.

Lansing Police say no one was injured in the crash.

Police were also using a canine to search the area.

