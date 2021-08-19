Advertisement

Truck crash off U.S. 127 closes Forest Road

Lansing Police say no one was injured.
By Alyssa Plotts
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Forest Road closed this morning around 5 a.m. after a truck flipped under the U.S. 127 overpass.

Lansing Police say no one was injured in the crash.

Police were also using a canine to search the area.

