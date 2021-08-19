Tough Injury For Jets’ Lawson

-GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - New York Jets defensive end Carl Lawson was carted off the field today during the team’s joint practice with the Green Bay Packers. A person with direct knowledge of the situation says Lawson injured his Achilles tendon and will have an MRI. Lawson was hurt during red-zone drills while facing the Packers offense.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.