Tough Injury For Jets’ Lawson

Linebacker Demario Davis (56) is among the New Orleans Saints’ offseason additions. Above, Davis, then with the New York Jets, looks to bring down Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen last season. (Credit: Jeff Siner | The Charlotte Observer)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
-GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - New York Jets defensive end Carl Lawson was carted off the field today during the team’s joint practice with the Green Bay Packers. A person with direct knowledge of the situation says Lawson injured his Achilles tendon and will have an MRI. Lawson was hurt during red-zone drills while facing the Packers offense.

