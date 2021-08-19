Tips on how to prepare your lake home for the offseason

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -If you are a homeowner that may have been avoiding a big issue with your lake home over the summer, like a moldy crawlspace or a sinking foundation, you may want to reach out to Ayers Basement Systems, to make sure that those issues can get fixed now or during the fall and winter.

Zack Krieger, a system design specialist with Ayers, says that homeowners should be following a check list that includes the heating system, drain pipes, checking for leaks, making sure the foundation isn’t sinking and making sure the crawlspace is safe.

