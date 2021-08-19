Possible shooting on Edgewood in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department is investigating a possible shooting near the intersection of Edgewood Blvd. and Washington Ave. in Lansing on Wednesday night.

According to employees who work in the stores nearby, they heard gunshots.

WILX was alerted to the news at approximately 9:55 p.m.

When the reporter arrived, at least one person was being transported to the hospital by ambulance.

We have reached out to Lansing Police and will provide updates as possible.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

