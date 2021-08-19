Advertisement

Possible shooting on Edgewood in Lansing

Police line graphic
Police line graphic(Associated Press)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department is investigating a possible shooting near the intersection of Edgewood Blvd. and Washington Ave. in Lansing on Wednesday night.

According to employees who work in the stores nearby, they heard gunshots.

WILX was alerted to the news at approximately 9:55 p.m.

When the reporter arrived, at least one person was being transported to the hospital by ambulance.

We have reached out to Lansing Police and will provide updates as possible.

