Positive Parenting: Science and reading; a one-two punch for success

A new curriculum is helping students catch up after COVID stalled learning. It involves combining two subjects for a better outcome.
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR MACY'S INC. - Students at Bernard Black Elementary School receive books...
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR MACY'S INC. - Students at Bernard Black Elementary School receive books from Macy's colleagues and Reading Is Fundamental President and CEO Alicia Levi during an award ceremony honoring Shari Mauney-Burkholder for her commitment to children's literacy on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 in Phoenix. (Rick Scuteri/AP Images for Macy's Inc.)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By WILX News 10
Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Research is now revealing how the COVID lockdown could impact kids’ learning. One study estimated that kindergartners’ literacy learning may have slowed by as much as two-thirds during school closures. But a new curriculum may help students catch up. It involves combining two subjects for a better outcome.

When you think of science, you probably think of all the projects!

While these activities are fun, a new study from University of Pennsylvania finds science may also help early reading and writing skills. Education scientists assessed more than 1,500 kindergartners. They found students who participated in the ARC Core curriculum, which combined literacy instruction with science, performed better than others who took the standard curriculum, in reading comprehension, letter-naming fluency, and motivation to read. The ARC curriculum allowed classrooms to use fewer supplementary literacy programs and involved parents by sending books home daily for children to read.

Experts say parents should read to your kids 30 minutes a day and make it fun by including books about animals, bugs and other science topics. It’s a one-two punch that could have a positive effect on your child’s education.

The researchers say while there’s some evidence that integrating science and literacy benefits older students, this study is one of the first to examine the combination technique for younger students.

