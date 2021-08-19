Advertisement

One dead, one wounded in Lansing shooting

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday night, officers from the Lansing Police Department were sent to Edgewood Blvd on reports of a shooting.

There, officers found a 27-year-old male victim in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. The man, who officers determined was from Lansing, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Lansing Fire Department. A second shooting victim was also found, and was transported to the hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Captain Rodney Anderson from the Lansing Police wrote in a press release that the shooting is not believed to be random.

“At this early stage of the investigation the motive is unclear but this is not believed to be a random incident,” Anderson wrote. “There is limited suspect information and investigators are actively working leads.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lieutenant Beth Frazier at 483-4659, the Lansing Police Department at 483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 483-6847 or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page or Lansing PD Mobile App.

