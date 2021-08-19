New bill targets speeding in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Legislation was introduced this week to Michigan’s House of Representatives that would allow speeding enforcement via cameras in response to community concerns about dangerous speeding on Lansing’s streets. House Bill 5284 was introduced by Rep. Sarah Anthony, a Democrat from Lansing, and was referred to the House Judiciary Committee with bipartisan support.

“Over the last year and a half, we’ve seen a renewed interest in reimagining public safety, from both elected officials and residents alike,” said Anthony. “My bill would provide local municipalities and law enforcement agencies with an additional innovative tool to help keep our community safe without increasing the number of officers on the street.”

The Lansing Police Department reported a significant decrease in police traffic stops in 2020 due to multiple factors. Certainly the pandemic had an effect on overall travel, but officer shortages and ongoing conversations about appropriate use of police have also affected speeding enforcement.

The city has increased public safety efforts over the summer, targeting speeding on high traffic streets. However, according to local and state officials, it continues to be a common complaint among Lansing residents. The new bill would allow some of that work to be done by cameras, lessening the burden on police.

