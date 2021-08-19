Local woman almost dies from COVID-19, says she wants booster shot

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After nearly dying from COVID-19, Nicole Boose-Rich is hoping to get the COVID-19 booster shot. Booster shots are now recommended for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, but are not yet available to the general public.

Boose-Rich owns an at-home care facility in Grand Ledge. She tested positive for COVID-19 in November after contracting the virus from one of her patients. Day-by-day her symptoms were worse and she was admitted into a local hospital. She was in the hospital for about 30 days battling extreme COVID-19 symptoms. She had a fever, couldn’t walk, trouble breathing, and loss of taste, among other symptoms.

Nearly 10 months later, Boose-Rich is no longer positive for the virus but she is still dealing with symptoms. She suffered hair loss still can’t taste. She is on seven prescription medications and an inhaler. The symptoms weigh heavily on Boose-Rich and now she battles depression.

Boose-Rich wasn’t sure if she would survive COVID.

She said, “I remember the nurse telling me ‘Stay with me, stay with me.’ It was life changing. It was a life changing event.”

In addition to surviving COVID-19, Boose-Rich is also a cancer survivor. She’s been in remission since 2012 and said she’s never felt as sick as when she had COVID.

She said, “I went through chemo and radiation and I was sick from that, but at no point did I feel as sick as I did as when I had COVID.”

Boose-Rich fears contracting the virus again. She is fully vaccinated, but is looking forward to getting the COVID booster shot if it’s made available to the public. Boose-Rich said she doesn’t think she would survive another fight with the virus.

“I’ve been told my lungs are damaged so I feel like if I was to contract it again and not have the vaccine I might not make it through it,” said Boose-Rich.

The federal government is asking the CDC and the FDA to review its plan for booster shots. That would apply to those who received Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

