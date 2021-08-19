LCC welcomes students back, some for first time in-person

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students were back on the Lansing Community College campus Thursday. For many, this is the first chance in more than a year to be back in-person on campus.

The college treated students to a number of fun back-to-school goodies this week like popcorn, donuts and school supplies. In addition, LCC staff is located at all campus locations to assist students in finding their classrooms and answering any questions they might have.

News 10 spoke with Kaitlyn Owens who is a second year student that this week stepped on campus for the first time since 2019.

“Really cool to be back on campus,” Owens said. “I haven’t been on campus since 2019 spring, I think. But yeah; it’s really cool. The library is sick, I just went in there.”

She added, “It’s been pretty easy, pretty smooth ship being back on campus.”

