Lansing officials asking for public input on city’s next police chief

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing and Public Sector Search & Consulting are asking for the community’s input to determine recruitment criteria and evaluate candidates for the Lansing Police Department’s next Police Chief. The deadline to complete the survey, included below, is Aug. 31.

“We have started a national search for the Lansing Police Department’s next Chief of Police,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “I am looking to stakeholders and residents for input regarding what they want to see in the next Chief of Police. LPD believes strongly in community policing and protecting the residents of Lansing. In order to uphold those values, we are engaging the community to determine the future leadership of our department. I encourage everyone to complete the anonymous survey by August 31, 2021, to let your thoughts and opinions be heard.”

Interested residents may also offer their input by phone at 916-789-9990

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.