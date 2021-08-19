Advertisement

Lansing officials asking for public input on city’s next police chief

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing and Public Sector Search & Consulting are asking for the community’s input to determine recruitment criteria and evaluate candidates for the Lansing Police Department’s next Police Chief. The deadline to complete the survey, included below, is Aug. 31.

“We have started a national search for the Lansing Police Department’s next Chief of Police,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “I am looking to stakeholders and residents for input regarding what they want to see in the next Chief of Police. LPD believes strongly in community policing and protecting the residents of Lansing. In order to uphold those values, we are engaging the community to determine the future leadership of our department. I encourage everyone to complete the anonymous survey by August 31, 2021, to let your thoughts and opinions be heard.”

Interested residents may also offer their input by phone at 916-789-9990

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Haslett man arrested in connection with Capitol riot
Jack Morris, former Detroit Tigers pitcher
Detroit Tigers broadcaster suspended indefinitely after using Asian accent during telecast
The famous giraffe on top of the Delta Twp. Meijer gas station has been removed.
Meijer official: Giraffe is not going anywhere
UPDATE: Police identify DeWitt man killed in single vehicle crash near Leslie Twp.
Police line graphic
Possible shooting on Edgewood in Lansing

Latest News

Positive Parenting: Science and reading together equal success
Positive Parenting: Science and reading together equal success
LCC students back on campus
LCC students back on campus
Bill could prevent work vaccine mandates
Bill could prevent work vaccine mandates
LCC welcomes students back, some for first time in-person
Olivia Melton
Olivia Melton