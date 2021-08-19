Hornets Extend Rozier

-CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to a four-year, $97 million contract extension with guard Terry Rozier, according to a person familiar with the situation. The six-year NBA veteran averaged a career-high 20.4 points and 4.2 assists last season in his second season with the Hornets. Rozier came to Charlotte in a sign-and-trade deal in 2020 that included Kemba Walker going to the Boston Celtics. Rozier averaged 18 points and 4.1 assists and shot a career-high 40.7% from 3-point range in his first season with the Hornets.

