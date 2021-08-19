Homicide investigation on Museum Drive

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In the early morning of Sunday, Aug. 15 officers from the Lansing Police Department (LPD) were called to the 200 block of Museum Drive on the report of shots being fired with a possible wounded victim.

When they arrived they located a 24-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. First aid was performed by LPD officers as well as members of the Lansing Fire Department when they arrived on scene, though the victim was ultimately transferred to the hospital with a critical life-threatening injury.

Thursday the victim, identified as Ardis Tyveon-Lamar Davis of Lansing, succumbed to his injuries. The incident is now a homicide investigation.

During the on scene investigation, officers discovered evidence indicating several shots were fired in the parking lot. A crowd of people are thought to have been in the general area at the time of the shooting and left immediately afterward. Witness accounts suggested there was more than one person shooting a weapon.

Now, investigators are asking for the witnesses that left the parking lot immediately after the shooting to come forward with information.

So far no known suspect has been identified. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department 517-483-4600, or Detective Kasha Osborn 517-483-6848, or Crime Stoppers 517-483-7867, or message the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

