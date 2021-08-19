Grand Ledge Police asking for help finding cemetery vandals

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The Grand Ledge Police Department has asked the public for help after repeated vandalism has been discovered at Oakwood Cemetery.

According to the Grand Ledge Police Department, one or more individuals is repeatedly disposing of potted flowers from burial plots without permission. Thursday, the department put out the call on social media.

“With unfortunate, repeated vandalism at Oakwood Cemetery, we are asking the public that if you see something, please say something,” officials wrote. “Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Grand Ledge Police Department.”

Police warned the public not to approach anyone they believe may be doing something illegal, but asked instead that anyone who sees the vandalism call the department by calling either 517-627-2115 or 911.

