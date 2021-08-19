Gillette’s Interstate RV shares some of their top camping destinations in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -With over 11,000 inland lakes in Michigan and over 1,000 campgrounds located throughout the state, if you’re looking for a place to go camping there are literally thousands of options.

Stuart Brabant, general manager of Gillette’s Interstate RV, shared some of his top picks of places you can take the family for a fun camping trip this summer. Some of his picks include Sleepy Hollow, a couple of Outdoor Adventure locations and more.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.