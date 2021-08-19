Former Tiger Freehan Dies

-DETROIT (AP) - Bill Freehan, a hero of the 1968 Detroit Tigers, has died at age 79. Freehan spent his entire 15-year career with Detroit and was an 11-time All-Star. The cause of death was not disclosed, but in recent years family members have publicly stated that Freehan had Alzheimer’s disease. In Game 5 of the ‘68 World Series, Freehan tagged Lou Brock in a crucial play at home plate. Detroit won the game and the series. The result was best captured by a famous photo of pitcher Mickey Lolich jumping into the arms of his catcher.

