Charlotte man to stand trial for bomb threat at Michigan Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In January a Charlotte man, Michael Varrone, 49, was charged in Lansing’s 54-A District Court on two counts of false report or threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony, and one count of false report or threat of bomb/harmful device, a four-year felony.

Varrone is accused of making calls threatening to kill a state representative and issuing a bomb threat at the Michigan Capitol. Following a preliminary hearing on Thursday, District Court Judge Kristen Simmons bound the case over to circuit court for trial.

“My office will not tolerate threats to our democracy or to elected officials,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “Mr. Varrone being bound over to stand trial on these charges affirms that commitment.”

Varrone is accused of calling the Michigan House of Representatives six times on Dec. 12, and on at least one occasion threatening the life of Rep. Cynthia Johnson and her family members, according to the complaint.

On Jan. 7, Varrone is alleged to have called a control operator at the Capitol complex and said everyone needed to evacuate because the Capitol was going to explode. The employee reported the bomb threat to Michigan State Police stationed at the Capitol, who then performed a sweep of the premises and determined there was no real threat.

Varrone remains out on bond. Next court dates have not yet been determined.

