Central Michigan University to require vaccination or weekly testing

MT PLEASANT, Mich. (WILX) - Officials from Central Michigan University (CMU) have announced this fall’s COVID-19 policies.

By Friday, Sept. 3, all students, faculty and staff must either provide proof of full vaccination or have begun participation in weekly COVID-19 testing. Those who choose to be vaccinated can complete a voluntary attestation form and upload their vaccination card, which allows them to opt-out of weekly COVID-19 tests.

To further prevent the spread of disease on campus all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear masks. In addition all students, faculty and staff who will visit a CMU campus or satellite location must complete the daily health screening app.

Anyone who is showing symptoms, has tested positive, or who has been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, must contact the CMU COVID Tracking Team via the CMU health screening app or covidtracking@cmich.edu.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.