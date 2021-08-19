Bauer Gets Break From A Judge

-LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Los Angeles judge has sided with Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and denied a restraining order to a woman who said he choked her into unconsciousness and punched her repeatedly during two sexual encounters. Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman says that according to the 27-year-old San Diego woman’s testimony, Bauer followed the woman’s boundaries when she set them. It was a major victory for Bauer, but police and Major League Baseball are still investigating the incidents.

