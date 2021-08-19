All arts on display at upcoming Art Feast and Arts In The Park festival

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Old Town welcomes artists and food trucks from around the state for a one-day free, art festival on Turner Street. It’s called Art Feast. This festival is quickly becoming a destination for emerging artists.

Nearly 100 artists will line Turner Street in the heart of Old Town for the festival. They’ll also have several food trucks.

For a full list of vendors, visit https://docs.google.com/.../1liZWnvH91DOowwsZSDXG.../edit....

Over in Lansing, five Lansing-area performing arts groups are banding together to create performances reflecting a message of hope, optimism and reopening at Adado Riverfront Park this August. Riverwalk Theatre, Happendance, Lansing Children’s Choir, The Curtainless Theatre and Habibi Dancers are putting on the Arts in the Park performance festival to celebrate re-emergence from the past year. Coordinated by Riverwalk Theatre, the festival will showcase singing, dancing, poetry and dramatic readings.

Producer Tom Ferris says, “This is a collaborative project. The groups combine to present dance with poetry, singing and dramatic readings to show optimism and hope.”

Arts in the Park will feature 12 performances, enabling audiences to experience some of the area’s premier talent. “Imagine” will be sung and signed by the Lansing Children’s Choir, while Happendance creatively interprets the music; Esmeralda’s dance from The Hunchback of Notre Dame will be recreated by the Habibi Dancers while actors from Riverwalk Theatre read from the novel; The Curtainless Theatre will present songs and readings from Shakespeare as Happendance brings them to life.

“We have wonderful performance groups in the Lansing area, many of which had to stop in-person performances due to COVID,” states Ferris. “This festival is a way to remind the area that we are still here, we’re coming back and we invite all to become involved with our organizations as we return to live performances.”

Arts in the Park takes place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, and Sunday, Aug. 22, at the Salt Shed in Adado Riverfront Park in downtown Lansing. Admission is free, but donations are welcome to support the participating organizations.

