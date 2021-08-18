Yoga on a paddle board in the middle of the lake

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We’ve all heard of yoga and paddle boarding, but what about combining the two?

Cyndi Dunn of AquaTerra shows us how you can blend the two for a workout that utilizes things that you don’t traditionally see put together.

Watch the video to find out what the process is and how you can have a little fun while getting a good workout in.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.