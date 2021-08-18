Advertisement

Venus Williams Returns To U. S. Open

RAW: Venus Williams previews Volvo Car Open
RAW: Venus Williams previews Volvo Car Open
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-NEW YORK (AP) - Two-time champion Venus Williams will be back at the U.S. Open after being given a wild card into the Grand Slam tournament. The 41-year-old Williams has won seven major titles including victories at Flushing Meadows in 2000 and 2001. But with her current WTA ranking of No. 112, she has fallen outside the top 104 who received direct entry into the women’s main draw. Williams hasn’t missed the U.S. Open since 2006, when she was sidelined by a wrist injury. Defending champion Dominic Thiem (teem) has pulled out of the U.S. Open and says he will miss the rest of the year because of a right wrist injury.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

UPDATE: Police identify DeWitt man killed in single vehicle crash near Leslie Twp.
Conway Township expected to announce fate of Fowlerville concert
Lansing Police Department (HANDOUT/Lansing Police Dept.)
Lansing Police Officer involved in child abuse case resigns
Haslett man arrested in connection with Capitol riot
CORRECTION: DeWitt Public Schools will require masks indoors

Latest News

Nebraska Cornhuskers Head Coach Scott Frost
Nebraska Being Investigated by NCAA
RAW: Clemson's Deshaun Watson at Media Day
FBI May Get Involved With Watson Case
Oakland Athletics' Mitch Moreland (obscured) is congratulated by teammates after hitting into...
Oakland’s Bassitt To Undergo Surgery
Jack Morris, former Detroit Tigers pitcher
Morris Suspended Indefinitely