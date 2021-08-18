Some great to-go options are available at Bellingar

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -If you’ve got plans to head ‘Up North’ for this weekend or maybe for the upcoming Labor Day weekend, you might want to check out the new food truck at Bellingar Specialty Meats on North US 27 in St. Johns. They’ve got a great menu at the food truck that includes pork brisket, chicken, mac and cheese, a special parfait and more. Plus, they just added ice cream to their food truck menu.

Trying to eat healthier? They’ve got a bunch of different salads available now in the store.

The food truck opens at 11 am on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

