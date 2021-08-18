Race fans ready for weekend at MIS

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of race fans are expected to be back in Jackson County this weekend. It’s coming as the number of new cases of COVID-19 are rising across Michigan and the country.

NASCAR and Michigan International Speedway are still enforcing some precautions, including mask requirements for indoor spaces at the track.

Wednesday, Campsites were already set for many people for race weekend. For them, they’re just ready for some since of normalcy.

“I’m the type of person that likes to get here first, set up and then watch everybody come in,” said Earl Beaudet.

Beaudet gets his campsite at Ted’s Ranch Campground behind Turn 4 every year.

“The week before and the week after the race just to get the whole atmosphere because we weren’t able to last year,” he said.

Beaudet has been going to the NASCAR races at MIS in June and August every year. This year, MIS only hosted the August weekend, so Beaudet is going to what races he can.

“We’ve been to Dover, Daytona, Richmond,” he said.

To make it happen this year, he’s taking precautions to try and avoid getting COVID, especially since the Delta variant is spreading.

“I will be wearing a face mask, I know my wife will be wearing a face mask. I’ve got hand sanitizers and watch what we do,” said Beaudet.

Other campers are also taking precautions.

“We’ve never seen anything like this before so it’s going to be a bit different to say the least. I’m just looking forward to everybody getting to get back at it. Whatever it takes,” said Dan Alaman.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said at least 110 people got COVID connected to Faster Horses at MIS in July. Track president Rick Brenner said the track is doing what it can to prevent another outbreak.

“We’re working with all the state, local and regional officials to put on the safest event we possibly can. We’re adhearing to the protocols, restrictions and policies in place,” said Brenner.

The track is also going cashless for the weekend, which means most concessions and venders will only be accepting electronic payments.

