Advertisement

Oakland’s Bassitt To Undergo Surgery

Oakland Athletics' Mitch Moreland (obscured) is congratulated by teammates after hitting into...
Oakland Athletics' Mitch Moreland (obscured) is congratulated by teammates after hitting into an error that scored Matt Olson for the winning run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-CHICAGO (AP) - Oakland Athletics right-hander Chris Bassitt has a broken bone in his cheek but no eye damage after being struck on the side of the head by a line drive. Bassitt was taken to the hospital after being hit by a drive from Brian Goodwin in the second inning of a 9-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox last night. Bassitt was released from Rush University Medical Center after receiving stitches for two cuts on his face and being diagnosed with a fracture in his right cheek that will require surgery. The A’s say an exam of his right eye was normal for vision and no other damage was found in the eye or the orbital bone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

UPDATE: Police identify DeWitt man killed in single vehicle crash near Leslie Twp.
Conway Township expected to announce fate of Fowlerville concert
Lansing Police Department (HANDOUT/Lansing Police Dept.)
Lansing Police Officer involved in child abuse case resigns
Haslett man arrested in connection with Capitol riot
CORRECTION: DeWitt Public Schools will require masks indoors

Latest News

RAW: Venus Williams previews Volvo Car Open
Venus Williams Returns To U. S. Open
Nebraska Cornhuskers Head Coach Scott Frost
Nebraska Being Investigated by NCAA
RAW: Clemson's Deshaun Watson at Media Day
FBI May Get Involved With Watson Case
Jack Morris, former Detroit Tigers pitcher
Morris Suspended Indefinitely