Advertisement

Nebraska Being Investigated by NCAA

Nebraska Cornhuskers Head Coach Scott Frost
Nebraska Cornhuskers Head Coach Scott Frost(Scott Bruhn | Scott Bruhn)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska has confirmed that its football program is under NCAA investigation. The Action Network reported that the Cornhuskers allegedly had analysts working in improper roles during games and practices and unauthorized off-campus workouts dating back a year. There is allegedly video footage confirming practice violations occurred in the presence of head coach Scott Frost and other assistants. Frost has gone 12-20 in three years The program has had four straight losing seasons.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

UPDATE: Police identify DeWitt man killed in single vehicle crash near Leslie Twp.
Conway Township expected to announce fate of Fowlerville concert
Lansing Police Department (HANDOUT/Lansing Police Dept.)
Lansing Police Officer involved in child abuse case resigns
Haslett man arrested in connection with Capitol riot
CORRECTION: DeWitt Public Schools will require masks indoors

Latest News

RAW: Venus Williams previews Volvo Car Open
Venus Williams Returns To U. S. Open
RAW: Clemson's Deshaun Watson at Media Day
FBI May Get Involved With Watson Case
Oakland Athletics' Mitch Moreland (obscured) is congratulated by teammates after hitting into...
Oakland’s Bassitt To Undergo Surgery
Jack Morris, former Detroit Tigers pitcher
Morris Suspended Indefinitely