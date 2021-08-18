Advertisement

Morris Suspended Indefinitely

Jack Morris, former Detroit Tigers pitcher
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Bally Sports Detroit announced Wednesday Detroit Tigers television analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely with 41 games remaining in the season. Morris used a three word imitation during the 6th inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels to describe how to pitch to slugger Shohei Ohtani, which mimicked an Asian accent. He later apologized during the telecast but was suspended anyway. Morris has broadcast Tigers’ games since 2015. His number 47 was retired by the team in 2018 the same year he was enshrined in the hall of fame. The Tigers organization says it supports the suspension.

