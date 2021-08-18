Mid-Michigan students excited to get back to school

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - From mask mandates to social distancing, there’s a lot to think about when sending your kids to school this fall. One organization looked into which states are the most excited to head back this fall, and Michigan is at the bottom of that list.

News 10 asked around mid-Michigan to find out if that’s the case here.

Jocelyn Martinez is a student in Lansing who said she misses the social aspect.

“I miss my classmates and seeing all my friends,” she said.

Danica Woldt, a Holt student, says she wants to get back to improve herself.

Woldt said, “Learning new subjects and stuff so I can get an even bigger brain.”

SchoolAuthority.org gathered data and hashtags from twitter to rank the states from most excited to least when it comes to going back to school. According to their findings, Michigan was found to be the least excited. However some parents, and students like Cristal and Maria, beg to differ.

Cristal said, “I get to see all of my friends and teachers, and I don’t have to wear a mask.”

Maria said, “I’m super excited to go back to school. It’s such an opportunity to go see my friends and interact with people.”

Little Jocelyn Martinez and Danica Woldt say they’re a little nervous, but it’s not because of COVID.

Martinez said, “I’m nervous because I haven’t met my teacher. I hope she’s nice.”

Back to school excitement by state (WILX 2021)

Tiera Woldt says, after working for Holt Public Schools last year, she’s seen the amount of work they put in to keeping their students safe and feels perfectly comfortable with sending her daughter back.

“I did work in Holt Public Schools last year so I was able to see a lot of stuff they implemented and how it worked and areas that didn’t,” she said. “So, I don’t really have any concerns.”

For Woldt, it comes down to her daughter being able to interact with her schoolmates again. Especially those who chose to stay online last year.

She said, “I’m looking forward to them re-establishing relationships with kids they haven’t seen in a while. More so, like that on a social level I suppose.”

According to a spokesperson from School Authority, over 460,000 tweets were tracked to come up with the data. While Michigan was at the bottom of the list, the states who are the most excited are Florida, North Dakota and Alabama.

