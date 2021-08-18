Michigan’s top epidemiologist to provide update on COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan health officials will provide an update Wednesday morning on the state of COVID-19 in Michigan. This will be the first update from the state health department in months.

Michigan’s top epidemiologist Sarah Lyon-Callo, with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, will host the news conference and share the trends she sees across the state.

COVID-19 cases in Michigan have been rising since July, going up as high as over 1,300 cases per day in recent weeks. Health experts say most of the recent cases and hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated.

