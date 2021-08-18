Advertisement

Michigan State Police investigating drowning on Merry Lake

(WLUC)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AMBOY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers from the Jackson Post are investigating a drowning that occurred Tuesday in Merry Lake on Lark Dr.

According to police, around 3:20 p.m. a 68-year-old male subject from Camden had gone under the water in Merry Lake and not resurfaced. First responders eventually located the man and recovered him from the water. Life-saving measures were attempted, however the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim’s name is being withheld while the investigation is ongoing, although at the time of writing the death is being described by police as accidental.

Troopers were assisted by Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department, Montgomery Fire and Rescue, Wright-Waldron Fire and Rescue, Pioneer Fire Department, and the Williams County Sheriff’s Department.

