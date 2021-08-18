Michigan History Museum reopens to the public

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan History Museum and Archives of Michigan in Lansing are reopening.

The Michigan History Museum will re-open for visitors on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays starting August 6, and return to their regular seven days a week schedule starting Sept. 7.

For more information, visit Michigan.gov/Museum.

The Archives of Michigan will re-open by appointment only Monday through Friday in August and will return to its regular public research hours beginning Sept. 7.

For more information, visit Michigan.gov/ArchivesOfMI.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.