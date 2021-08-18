Michigan entertainment company sparking nationwide treasure hunt

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan based entertainment company is encouraging people to get outside, meet others, and help shelter animals find their happy ending with a treasure hunt.

The Blue Chihuahua is a Michigan-based entertainment company offering nationwide treasure hunts with a twist. Owned by Liz Kurth and her former shelter dog Gru, the pair is hoping to help others get out and have fun with others.

The prize? $5,000! Hunters will be searching for a dog bone shaped dog tag with Gru’s Treasure engraved on the front and a special code on the back worth $5,000.

The hunt takes place anywhere in the state of Michigan, excluding the U.P. It starts on Saturday, August 21 at 10 a.m. and ends only when the treasure has been found.

To join the hunt, go to thebluechihuahua.com. Each hunt is limited to 1,000 people 18 and older.

