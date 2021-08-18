Meridian Twp. Police to host free program to learn about criminal justice
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The Meridian Township Police Department will be hosting a free program, giving residents the opportunity to learn about the criminal justice system with their 22nd annual Citizen’s Academy.
The program will cover topics such as arrests, accident investigations, traffic protocols and a K9 presentation.
The academy will run every Thursday starting September 2 until November 4. Classes begin at 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.
To sign up, call or email Sergeant Andrew McCready at (517) 853-4800, mccready@meridian.mi.us.
