Meridian Twp. Police to host free program to learn about criminal justice

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The Meridian Township Police Department will be hosting a free program, giving residents the opportunity to learn about the criminal justice system with their 22nd annual Citizen’s Academy.

September is almost upon us and the Meridian Police are taking a few more applications for the 22nd Annual Citizens' Academy. Enroll here: https://forms.office.com/r/z80rfUtjfW Posted by Meridian Township Police on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

The program will cover topics such as arrests, accident investigations, traffic protocols and a K9 presentation.

The academy will run every Thursday starting September 2 until November 4. Classes begin at 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

To sign up, call or email Sergeant Andrew McCready at (517) 853-4800, mccready@meridian.mi.us.

