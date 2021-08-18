Meijer official: Giraffe is not going anywhere

DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - A local landmark will not be going away anytime soon, according to a Meijer official.

Delta Township residents were shocked, when they saw the giraffe on top of the West Saginaw Highway gas station was taken off the roof Tuesday, August 17.

As soon as they saw the giraffe get taken down, a petition started to bring the giraffe back to the top of the roof. The petition got over 500 signatures in just a few hours.

However, no need to worry, said store director Jeremiah Hernandez, the giraffe is just being moved so they can remodel the station.

“The Giraffe has been a local landmark for more than 50 years, so keeping it safe is a priority as we continue the remodel project for our West Saginaw store’s Express location,” said Hernandez. “We know how much the community values it being part of their Meijer shopping experience and expect the Giraffe to return later this fall.”

The giraffe remains in the parking lot of the gas station location, bolted to the ground so no one can steal the prominent figure.



